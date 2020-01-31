FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.9%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.46, 674 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

