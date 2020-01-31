FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.27 and last traded at $62.27, 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 34,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 246,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

