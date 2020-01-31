Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.23 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

