FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. FirstCash also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $87.44. 376,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

