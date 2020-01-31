First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,511 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,359,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,076. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $47,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 249,400 shares of company stock worth $13,084,852 and have sold 128,738 shares worth $7,223,778. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

