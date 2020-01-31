First Quadrant L P CA Sells 166 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

KEYS stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.