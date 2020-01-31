First Quadrant L P CA Sells 14,935 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,655,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,461,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

