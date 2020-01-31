First Quadrant L P CA Has $93,000 Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Zynga were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762,018. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,112.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.