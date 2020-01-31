First Quadrant L P CA Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENT. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

