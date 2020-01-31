First Quadrant L P CA Has $124,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 171,936 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 953.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 275,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 632,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,195. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

