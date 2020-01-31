First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.40. 2,550,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

