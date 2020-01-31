First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 2,387 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.05% of Trueblue worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Trueblue by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.69. 124,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,961. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $882.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

