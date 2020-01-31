First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

