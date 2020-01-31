First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INBK. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 2,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,178. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $255.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

