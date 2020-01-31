First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Horizon National by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 85.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 21.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $10,591,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

