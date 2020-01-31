First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth about $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 122.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

