First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $16.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $539.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.02. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $381.50 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

