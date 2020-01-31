First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria Purchases 373 Shares of Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 373 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.84 per share, with a total value of $10,011.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

