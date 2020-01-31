First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 51,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,093. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 419,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $5,047,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.