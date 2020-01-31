First American Trust FSB Sells 15,723 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

