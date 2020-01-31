First American Trust FSB Purchases 397 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,715. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

