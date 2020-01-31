First American Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.59. 86,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

