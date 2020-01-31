First American Trust FSB Increases Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Masco by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

