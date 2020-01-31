First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 285,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,523. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

