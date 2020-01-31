First American Trust FSB Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,030,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

