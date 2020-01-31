First American Trust FSB Acquires 598 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 5,414,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

