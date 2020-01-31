FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FireEye by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FireEye by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.