Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 203.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $48.70. 26,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,223. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

