Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 393,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,512. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

