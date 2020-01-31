Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy."

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

Ferrari stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,410. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $175.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

