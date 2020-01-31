FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 102,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $894.19 million, a P/E ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 1.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

