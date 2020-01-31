Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $432.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

