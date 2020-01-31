Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fanhua by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fanhua by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANH traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,473. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

