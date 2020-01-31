Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.49. 15,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,572. The company has a market cap of $459.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

