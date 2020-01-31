FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $3,221,567. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $286.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.69. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $213.50 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

