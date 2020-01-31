Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 12,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $92,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 73,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

T stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

