Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $209.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,491,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

