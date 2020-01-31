F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their sell rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

F5 Networks stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 874,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,424. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

