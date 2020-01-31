Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $72.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $72.00 price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,473,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,320,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

