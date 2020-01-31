Expanse Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $625,382.00 and approximately $4,005.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.