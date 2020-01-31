Exeter Financial LLC Sells 490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 836,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

