Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paychex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PAYX traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. 61,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

