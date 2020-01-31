Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,616,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $59.29. 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

