Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.27. 3,244,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

