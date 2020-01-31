Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.85

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.59. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 21,386 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.61.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

