Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.41. The stock had a trading volume of 297,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.