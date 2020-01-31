Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.