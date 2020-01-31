Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $453,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.