Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

RE stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.88. 214,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.17. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.01 and a 52-week high of $281.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

