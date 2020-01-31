Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Loews by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. Loews Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

